Gunmen threat: Anambra remains safest state in Nigeria, says APGA chief

By Vincent Ujumadu

The National Coordinator of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Media Warriors Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, has said that despite the challenges of providing security across the country, Anambra State remains the safest state in Nigeria.

He was reacting to Friday’s alleged gunmen threat in the state, which turned out to be a hoax.

In a statement on Saturday, Obigwe said the Anambra of yesterday is no longer the Anambra of today under Governor Chukwuma Soludo, adding that a lot has changed in the state for good.

“When people talk about insecurity, the thought that usually comes to mind is that Governor Soludo himself has been a victim.

“If Governor Soludo was chicken-hearted and lily-livered as at the time he was attacked by unknown gunmen, he would have chickened out of the governorship election race.

“Only a few would experience such an attack and continue with the governorship project pursuit. The only thing that made Governor Soludo continue was the sincere desire to change the situation for the good of Anambra”, he said.

He recalled the incident that happened during the governorship electioneering campaign when Soludo was attacked by unknown gunmen at his isuofia country home where he was holding a meeting with his people.

According to Obigwe, the attackers came purposely to assassinate him but succeeded in killing his Police guards.

He added: “That experience was enough to make Soludo to withdraw from the governorship election race, but he did not. Rather, he said to himself that this was one of the challenges tormenting the good people of Anambra State and knowing that he joined the governorship election race with the sole aim of solving all the challenges tormenting us, he vehemently refused to quit.

“He ran the race to the last line and the first thing he tackled on assumption of office was the problem of insecurity.

“As at the time he came into office, the story of unknown gunmen killing was like a daily occurrence, but as at today, we hardly hear news of unknown gunmen killing of innocent people in Anambra.

“Nobody would have ever believed that the criminals that masquerade as unknown gunmen will resort to scaremongering tactics and spread of propaganda to frighten people.

“That is what they have been reduced to in Anambra State by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s well- equipped and fortified security architecture.”

He said further: “During this period someone called Simon Ekpa declared seven days sit at home in Southeast, we watched videos of unknown gunmen shooting sporadically in Enugu, Ebonyi and imo State, but such did not happen in Anambra State.

“The only thing that happened in Anambra State was that the evil-minded cohorts of unknown gunmen deployed scaremongering tactics and propaganda to frighten people.

“I saw people running up and down without seeing anybody pursuing them.

I visited some of the places they claimed that witnessed unknown gunmen shooting in Onitsha and discovered that it was a fabricated tissue of lies.

“That made me believe that the evil-minded unknown gunmen have been reduced to nothing in Anambra State hence their reason for deploying scaremongering tactics and propaganda to frighten the people.

“The reality has dawned on them that they don’t have what it takes to dare Governor Soludo’s watertight security architecture.

“Many of them have been sent to their early grave and our gallant security operatives are still ready to send more to their early grave if they dare to torment ndi Anambra again.

“They can no longer come out boldly to operate in Anambra State as they did recently in our neighbouring States of Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo State.

“The reality on the ground is that Anambra is now more secure than before. One can hardly commit a crime in the state and go scot-free because Governor Soludo’s watertight security architecture is always on guard watching over the state and the good people of Anambra.”