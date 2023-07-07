Gunmen scare in Anambra, as parents rush to withdraw children from schools

By Vincent Ujumadu

GUNMEN opened fire at the popular Nkpor junction near Onitsha and Igbariam close to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University campus Friday, forcing parents who earlier dropped their children in the schools hurriedly rushed back to withdraw them.

Filling stations and markets in Awka and Onitsha closed immediately the gunshots were heard in various parts of the state.

The gunmen pursued commercial motorcycle and keke operators, as well as private cars and shuttle buses from Igbariam junction at Awkuzu.

It was from the junction that they drove the Igbariam campus.