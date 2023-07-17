Gunmen kill PDP Councillor in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze, NSUKKA

A Councillor of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, identified as Sylvester Ofunwa, has been allegedly murdered by unknown gunmen at his residence, Umuaroji in Eha-Alumona, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu.

Ofunwa was the Councillor of Eha-Uno, in Eha-Alumona before his death.

Vanguard gathered that the gunmen stormed his residence, Sunday night at about 11:30 pm and rained bullets on him.

It was gathered that he managed to escape to another compound close to his residence where his dead body was discovered.

A resident who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that the incident has thrown the community into shock and mourning.

At press time, the spokesperson of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, was yet to take calls placed on his phone line.

However, a senior police officer who pleaded for anonymity confirmed the incident.

“The incident happened around 11:30 pm last night at Umuaroji, in Eha-Alumona, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State. Unknown gunmen went and shot him dead with pump action rifles and cartridges. We are yet to unravel the circumstances that surrounded his death,” the source said.