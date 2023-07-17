Gunmen kill Imo monarch

By Chinonso Alozie

Gunmen on Monday killed the traditional ruler of a community called Nguru Nweke in Aboh Mbaise area council in Imo state, Eze Nnamdi Durujiaku (Mirioma).

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attack at about 3 pm at the palace of the royal father.

An eyewitness narrated that the monarch was dragged out and killed after the gunmen were said to have asked him (the monarch) several questions.

According to the eyewitness, “The gunmen drove in about 2 vehicles and dragged the royal father out of his palace after asking him several questions then the gunmen shot him (Monarch) about seven times. They quickly drove away thinking the monarch was dead. The people around rushed him to hospital and at the hospital he was dead.”

Confirming the incident, State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Henry Okoye, said: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of Eze Mmirioma.

“A traditional ruler in Aboh Mbaise who died while receiving medical attention at Ndubuisi Hospital after being shot severally in his house today by gunmen has set up a high-powered investigating team to investigate this case and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”