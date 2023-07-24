Gunmen kill 1 in Edo, as police begin manhunt for suspects

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed a man identified as Emmanuel Rufus in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the incident happened on Saturday on Igarra-Ebilo road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that the victim was travelling alongside his two relatives in a Mercedez Benz GLK when gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on the car.

The source said that one of the victims died in the process, while other occupants of the vehicle were whisked into the bush.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the killing, however, said it was not a case of kidnapping but murder.

Nwabuzor said that the report from the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Igara division indicated that one Emmanuel Rufus was seen lying on the Igarra-Ebilo road in Akoko Edo Local Government of the state.

He said that the police and local vigilante mobilised to the scene and met the victim with a bullet wound inside the car, with Registration Number: BEN 303 GM.

The police spokesperson said that the body of the victim was later removed by his immediate family for burial.

He said the investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding that an effort was on to arrest the fleeing suspects.