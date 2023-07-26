Gunmen kidnap ex-FCE Provost, driver in Odeda

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

GUNMEN have kidnapped the immediate past Provost of Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Dr Ayodele Adetayo Ajayi in Olodo, along Abeokuta-Ibadan road.

It was gathered that Ajayi was abducted alongside his wife and driver, around 7.17 pm, yesterday, at Ikija village, Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road in Odeda Local government of Ogun state.

It was further gathered that Ajayi’s wife was later released by the abductors while he and his driver were taken away.

A top management staff of the institution, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the abduction of the former Provost to Vanguard on the telephone.

On his part, a resident of the area who spoke to under the condition of anonymity said, the gunmen came out of the bush to attack Ajayi and other motorists along the road.

He added that the gunmen who shot sporadically into the air blocked the road and whisked away their victims.

The source who lamented the increasing rate of abduction at the Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road, alleged that no fewer than five persons have been kidnapped in the last week in the area.