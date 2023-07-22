Gunmen abduct Rivers broadcast house’s news director

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

NIGERIA Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, has urged security agencies to ensure the immediate rescue of Mrs Priestba Anthony Nwokocha, Director of News at the Rivers State Broadcasting Corporation, Port Harcourt who was kidnapped Friday night.

NUJ Rivers State Council in a statement Saturday by Stanley Job,

Chairman, and Ike Wigodo Secretary, said, “The union was informed that Mrs Nwokocha was abducted at gunpoint at about 8:00 pm after closing of work along Ogonigba/ Elelenwo Bridge, Slaughter Market, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

“We condemn the development. It is inhuman, wicked and insensitive, especially against a journalist working for the good of society. We urged security agencies to ensure the unconditional rescue of Mrs Nwokocha to enable her to reunite with her family and continue her service to society.

“We challenge security agencies to ensure the arrest of Nwokocha’s abductors and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to other criminals in the state. We commend Commissioner of Police, CP Nwony Emeka, for improving security in the State in the last three months and urge him not to relent.