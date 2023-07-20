Guinness World Records distances self from cry-a-thon man

Guinness World Records has publicly disassociated itself from a Nigerian man who went partially blind for attempting to break a record for the longest crying Marathon by an individual.

Tembu Ebere attempted to break a Guinness World Record for crying without a pause for seven days.

In an interview with BBC on Sunday, Ebere claimed that he went partially blind for 45 minutes while attempting the challenge.

Ebere said he had to re-examine his approach and reduce the intensity of his wailing as it was causing him “headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face.”

“I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing,” he said while adding that he was determined to cry for one week as he planned despite the difficulties encountered.

Reacting, Guinness World Records distanced itself from such a record, stating that it did not approve it as it would never be able to monitor such a record.

“Just to quell some recent rumours, we wouldn’t ever monitor a record for the longest marathon crying. Here’s what can be monitored by our team,” the body wrote.