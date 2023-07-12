Gov Otti appoints Ex-Super Eagles captain Kanu as Enyimba Chairman

By Efosa Taiwo

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has appointed 30 persons, including former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu, into various positions with effect from July 11.

The governor made this known in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kazie Uko.

Kanu was appointed chairman of Nigerian league champions Enyimba.

Kanu takes over from Felix Anyansi-Agwu, who headed “The People’s Elephant” for 24 years during which the club won two CAF Champions League winners’ medals.

Those appointed include: Ugochukwu Okoroafor – Special Adviser, Monitoring and Evaluation; Iheanacho Obioma – Special Adviser, Political Affairs; Prof Ijeoma Iheukwumere – Senior Special Assistant, Environment; Odinakachi Eric Eme – Senior Special Assistant, Multilateral and Donor Agencies; Nwaka Inem – Special Adviser on Trade, Commerce and Industry; Magdalene Ugoanusi – Senior Special Assistant, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Martins Okechukwu Justice (J Martins) – Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment; Dr. George Chidozie – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Pastor Okorougo Aji – Special Assistant, Lands and Housing; and Dr. Obioma Nwogbe – Senior Special Assistant, Transport.

Also appointed was Chukwunenye Alajemba – Senior Special Assistant, Homeland Security; Ven (Dr.) Joshua Onyeike – General Manager, ASOPADEC; Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency; Dr. Uloaku Ukaegbu – Director, Abia State Agency for Control of AIDS; Dr. Eric Egwuibe – Senior Special Assistant, Budget and Planning; Dr. Anthony Nwaubani, Senior Special Assistant, Finance; Ogbonnia Okereke, GM, ASEPA; Daniel Chinagozi – Special Assistant, Digital Economy; Chinedu Ekeke – Deputy Chief of Staff (cum Senior Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Development); and Dr. Oluebube Olunna Chukwu – Senior Special Assistant, Due Process.

Others appointed were Apostle Kenneth C. Wiper – Special Assistant on Religious Activities; Ishmael Onuoha – Senior Special Assistant, Cooperative Societies; Col. Ezichi Kalu (Rtd.) – General Manager, Abia State Road Traffic and Safety Management Agency (ARTSMA); Mathilda Anyamele – Special Assistant, Special Duties; Chinwe Kanu Uba – Special Assistant, Women Mobilisation; Chinwe Onyeukwu – Special Assistant, Women Affairs; Kanu Nwankwo – Chairman, Enyimba International Football Club, Aba; Boniface Alozie Uche – Chairman, Abia Comets; John Sam Obuh – Chairman, Abia Warriors; and Dr. Benson Nwaigburu, GM, Abia State Debt Management Office.