Gov Alia sacks BSU Governing Council, constitutes Visitation Panel

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue state, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has dissolved the Governing Council of the Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi with immediate effect.

The Governor who is the Visitor to the varsity has also constituted a seven man Visitation Panel to the institution.

A statement issued Monday in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula stated that the panel had been mandated “to amongst other things, thoroughly audit the activities of the university from 2016 when the last panel visited.

“The panel is to comprehensively investigate activities at the institution and report back accordingly for necessary action(s).”

The statement noted that “other terms of reference for the panel are contained in the letter conveying the decision of the Visitor.”

The panel has Prof. Gabriel Moti as Chairman while Mr. Simon Orkuma serves as Secretary. Other members include, Prof. Kwaghkondo Agber, Igyeigye Peter, Prof. Christie Ekoja, Mr. Sam Yuhwa, and Prof. Okpe Okpe.

According to the statement, the decision of Visitor was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Joseph Alakali.