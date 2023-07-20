Ganduje, Al-Makura battle for APC chairmanship

By Omeiza Ajayi

THE battle for the National Chairmanship of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has now been narrowed down to former governors of Kano and Nasarawa states, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, respectively, Vanguard has learned.

While Vanguard gathered that some stakeholders from the North Central have put up a spirited fight to retain the seat in the zone, it was learned that barring any last-minute change in plans, President Bola Tinubu may have settled for Dr. Ganduje as National Chairman.

Some APC chieftains are said to be kicking against Ganduje on the grounds that the North West, where he comes from, already occupies the Offices of the Speaker, House of Representatives and Deputy Senate President.

Al-Makura

Earlier, at the National Secretariat of the party, there were speculations that Al-Makura would replace Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the erstwhile National Chairman of the party.

However, it emerged later in the day that Ganduje’s name may have been dropped from Tinubu’s list of ministerial nominees, ostensibly to pave way for him to become the national chairman.

Speaking on the development, a reliable party source said: “President Tinubu has settled for the former Kano state governor, Ganduje, to replace Senator Adamu as the party’s national chairman.

“The President had listed Ganduje as one of the nominees for ministerial appointments but, because of his trust and confidence in the former governor, President Tinubu had to change his mind and asked three state governors to persuade Ganduje into accepting the new assignment.”