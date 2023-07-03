Gabkwet assumes duty as NAF spokesperson

Gabkwet (right)

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet has assumed office as the new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

Deputy Director Public Relations & Information, Group Captain Joel Abioye disclosed this in a press statement on Monday in Abuja.

The senior officer took over from Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa at a brief ceremony held at Headquarters NAF, Abuja.

“The humane and open-hearted nature of Air Commodore Gabkwet during his first reign as Director Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) between 2021 and 2022 would make you love Public Relations as a career” the statement said.

“The strict and principled NAF spokesperson is a passionate soldier, who understands his assignment as the defender of Airforce and does not belittle anyone in trying to do his job.

“He operated an open-door policy and responded to all enquiries promptly and respectfully”.

Recall that Air Commodore Gabkwet served as the DOPRI from 9 March 2021 to 6 January 2023.

Prior to his reappointment, the senior officer was Commander 551 NAF Station Jos, Plateau State.