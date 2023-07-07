Former Italian PM, Berlusconi leaves €100m for 33-yr-old girlfriend

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi left €100 million to his girlfriend, Marta Fascina in the will that showed his shared estate to his family members.

The 86-year-old ex-PM who died last month also settled a dispute over which of his five children would take control of his business empire.

According to Daily Mail, the former AC Milan owner gave €30 million to an associate with mafia ties – in a will described as ‘worthy of a soap opera’.

Most of the tycoon’s £5.8 billion portfolio of publishing, banking and television interests has been left to his eldest two children.

The 33-year-old Fascina who was 53 years younger than the late billionaire never got married to him following dissuasion from his children.

The will also left Berlusconi’s younger brother Paolo with €100million, according to Daily Mail.

In his will, Berlusconi said the bequests for Fascina, Paolo and mafia-linked business associate Marcello Dell’Utri, were in recognition “of the love I had for them and the love they had for me.”