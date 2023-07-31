Flood: Delta govt to remove illegal structures blocking water channels

Oborevwori

The persistent rains have once again brought with them the familiar woes of flooding in Delta State. As blocked natural waterways and drainages continue to wreak havoc on the lives and properties of the people, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration has announced a decisive measure to tackle the issue.

Starting Monday, August 7th, 2023, the Office of the Director-General Special Duties, under the leadership of Chief Frank Omare, will begin the process of demolishing illegal structures that have been erected on natural water channels in various parts of the state. The move aims to facilitate the free flow of water to existing rivers in Warri, Uvwie, Udu, Sapele, Ughelli, and other vulnerable regions.

“The devastation caused by the flooding has deeply affected our communities, leading to the loss of property and disrupting our economic activities. We cannot stand by idly and allow this to continue. That is why we are taking decisive action to address the root cause of the problem,” Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stated.

The Governor’s resolve to tackle the issue head-on reflects the empathy and commitment to the welfare of the citizens. “The time has come for us to get it right,” he emphasized. “Enough of the sufferings of our people whenever it rains because some people deliberately built on natural water channels.”

Chief Frank Omare, Director-General of Special Duties, further emphasized the significance of the upcoming initiative. “This move is crucial to safeguarding our communities from the devastating effects of flooding. By removing illegal structures obstructing the free flow of water, we can mitigate the risks posed by the rains and ensure the safety and prosperity of our people,” he asserted.

He added, “We understand the concerns of property owners, and we assure them that we will carry out this operation with utmost care and adherence to the law. Our aim is to protect both the rightful property owners and the larger community from the recurrent flood menace.”

As the commencement date draws near, anticipation mounts among residents who have long awaited measures to tackle the recurrent flooding issue. The Governor’s administration appears determined to take the necessary steps to ensure a more secure and flood-resilient future for the people of Delta State.