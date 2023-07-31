Flight connectivity: Air Peace set for London, Houston in October

…Honours 1976 Olympics players, 1980 AFCON football team

By Prince Okafor

West Africa largest carrier, Air Peace is set to commence direct flight operations from Nigeria to Houston, United States and London before the end of this year.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the airline commenced flight to Lome, Togo.

In furtherance to his commitment towards dominating the region, the airline is also eyeing operations to Cotonou, Benin Republic, Abidjan, Cote d’ ivoire, Congo, Kinshasa and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

Air Peace also honoured Nigeria’s 1976 Olympics Game and 1980 AFCON National football teams in Lagos.

However, while announcing the kick off operation during the reception to honour Nigeria sport teams weekend, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema, stated that Houston and London flights will commence in October, 2023

According to Onyema, the Ministry of Aviation recently contacted him on the Houston and London flights after a meeting held with government and officials of their Aviation authorities.

“And now London is beckoning before October or there about. Just recently the minister of Aviation contacted me on the Houston just about few days ago on the meeting they held in Houston and they are now calling on Air Peace to do that route, both America and wherever we are flying.

“We have the capacity to do more legacy routes like Atlanta, New York when international aero politics permits. We are very ready and these routes are coming very soon.

“Other African and international routes will follow subsequently. We have the capacity to fly to anywhere in the world.

“We are currently flying to Guangzhou China, Johannesburg, Mumbai India, Jeddah, Tell Aviv,” Onyema added.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the airline boss had lamented on the Nigeria’s government failure to play aero politics and support Nigerian airlines and also the attitude of foreign countries Nigeria signed Bi-lateral Air Services Agreement, BASA with.

Vanguard had also reported that it been challenging for Nigerian carriers designated on international routes to get BASA reciprocation in some countries like they get in Nigeria.

For instance, this attitude by most foreign countries was demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic period when Air Peace meant with a brick in the United Kingdom attempting to evacuate stranded Nigerians in that country.

The UK Government had denied Air Peace aircraft a landing permit. They were initially scheduled to depart Heathrow Airport, London, with about 584 passengers, until the UK’s withdrawal of diplomatic landing clearance, as confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

About a fortnight earlier Air Peace airline had evacuated over 300 Nigerians from the UK and the reason for the change of heart till this day is unknown.

But Air Peace boss who expressed sadness over the development after arrangements had been completed stated that, the UK authorities had to withdraw landing rights close to departure. That was despite strong representations by the Nigerian Government, including pointing out the hardship that would be caused to hundreds of Nigerian evacuees.

It could also be recalled during that same period that, the Canadian Government also displayed a similar attitude when it stopped the evacuation of 200 Nigerians because the Canadian Government had a preferred airline to do the job more expensive than was charged by Air Peace.

Thus the airline was denied the landing right permits and had to refund monies collected from the evacuees.