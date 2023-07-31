FIFA Women’s WC: A look at Super Falcons new records

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland. The Super Falcons finished second behind Australia with five points.

The nine-time Champions of Africa were the least-ranked team in Group B based on FIFA rankings.

After the completion of their Group Stage games, the Super Falcons have new FIFA records.

In the 3-2 win against Australia on matchday 2, 40-year-old Onome Ebi came on as a substitute to become the first African to play at six FIFA World Cups. She made her debut at the 2003 World Cup in the USA.

For the first time in history, the Super Falcons avoided defeat in the group stage with one win and two draws.

Similarly, this will be the first time Nigeria will keep more than one clean sheet at the tournament. The only African team to keep more than one at the tournament.

Asisat Oshoala’s goal against Australia made her the first African player to score at three different editions of the World Cup.

Chiamaka Nnadozie became the first African goalkeeper to keep two clean sheets at the same FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

With a second-place finish, Nigeria became the first African country to make back-to-back Round of 16 appearances in the Women’s World Cup.