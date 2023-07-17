FG confirms first anthrax case in Niger 

The Federal Government has confirmed the first anthrax disease case detected in a farm in the Suleja area of Niger State.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a statement signed by the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr Columba T. Vakuru, on Monday.

Some weeks ago, FG had cautioned Nigerians about the consumption of hides popularly known as ‘ponmo’ over the spread of anthrax disease as recorded in neighbouring countries.

The FG had specifically stated that the disease was widespread in northern Ghana, bordering Burkina Faso and Togo, as it also promised to keep the Nigerians updated on developments about the disease.

However, the statement today partly read, “On 14th of July, 2023 the Office of the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria was notified of animals manifesting symptoms of a suspected case of anthrax in a farm in Suleja, Niger State.

“The case was in a multi-specie animal farm comprising of cattle, sheep and goats located at Gajiri, along Abuja-Kaduna expressway Suleja LGA Niger State, where some of the animals had symptoms including oozing of blood from their body openings – anus, nose, eyes and ears.

“A Rapid Response team comprising of federal and states One Health Professional Team visited the farm to conduct preliminary investigations and collected samples from the sick animals.

“Subsequent laboratory tests by the National Veterinary Research Institute laboratory confirmed the diagnosis, marking the first recorded case of anthrax in Nigeria in recent years and after the report of an outbreak of anthrax in Northern Ghana a few weeks ago. All animals affected have died.

“Anthrax is caused by the spore-forming bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which primarily affects animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats but can also infect humans who come into direct contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products, such as meat, wool, or hides.

“Inhalation anthrax may occur through the inhalation of spores, while cutaneous anthrax can result from contact with contaminated materials or through open wounds.”

The FMARD called on Nigerians to “maintain good hygiene practices on the farm through regular cleaning and disinfection of animal housing, feeding equipment, and water troughs.

“Practice biosecurity measures, such as controlling access to the farm, restricting movement of animals, and disinfecting vehicles and equipment entering and leaving the premises. Ensure a clean and safe water supply for livestock and avoid using water from stagnant sources.”

“Sick animals should be isolated and strict quarantine measures implemented to prevent the spread of anthrax to other animals or humans. Early detection and reporting of suspected anthrax cases in animals or humans is important for implementing effective control measures,” it added.