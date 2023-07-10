FCTA demolishes illegal buildings, structures in Gishiri community 

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished houses and structures allegedly erected illegally in the Gishiri community in the Katampe District of the FCT.

Officials of the Development Control Department of the FCTA, accompanied by joint security personnel, stormed the area with two bulldozers and pulled down the structures.

Mr Samson Atureta, the District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi District, FCTA, who led the demolition, said the action was part of continued efforts to reclaim lands developed by illegal occupants.

Atureta, a town planner, explained that the illegal occupants erected the structures on people’s plots, allocated for residential and commercial buildings, including those for educational and religious purposes.

He said that the exercise started about two months ago, adding that “this is our fourth visit to remove illegal structures and extensions in the community.

“There are many illegal developments and extensions in the Gishiri community; that is why we are clearing them for the rightful owners to take possession of their plots.

“So, what we are doing here is to ensure that those developments, either in the form of buildings or extensions, are removed.

“So far, we have removed more than 100 illegal structures in the area,” he said.

He assured residents that the houses of indigenes and those with legal papers would not be tampered with.

He explained that owners of the affected structures were duly notified about the intended demolition.

He added that the final notice was given a week ago, asking the occupants to remove their valuables and vacate the area.

One of the affected residents, who simply identified herself as Mama Blessing, said they were not given enough time to leave.

Blessing, who operates a drinking joint, appealed to the FCT Administration to provide them an alternative place to relocate to.

“We are not rejecting the demolition exercise because we know that it is government land, but demolishing our houses and structures without providing an alternative place for us is really painful,” she said.