Family, APC members, friends celebrate thanksgiving with Senator Dafinone

Senator Ede Dafinone and his wife, Enyamba, atthe thanksgiving.

On Sunday, July 9, family, politicians, friends and supporters joined Senator Ede Dafinone (Delta Central) in a thanksgiving service for his victory at the polls and inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

Party chieftains, followers, numerous associates, friends, family members and royal fathers of Urhobo land defied the inclement weather, 30 hours of heavy rainfall that terminated only an hour to the 11a.m. church service in Sapele.

Speaking, Ede Dafinone, the eighth Senator to represent the Urhobo nation, reiterated his unflinching commitment to serve the entire senatorial district and its people with all his being without prejudice to clan, party affiliation, religion or class.

He declared he would touch as many lives as possible with a view to raising living standards: “I belong to the Urhobo people.

“It doesn’t matter whether you voted for me or not. Whether you’re in party A or B is irrelevant. My assignment is to serve the good people of Delta Central. I promise my people to be accessible, my door is open to everybody.”

He made the pledge during the thanksgiving at the Altar of Praise Baptist Church, Ogorode Road, Sapele.

Ede is the son of late Senator David Dafinone, a Second Republic lawmaker.

On his father’s legacy, Ede said: “My assignment is not an easy one. My late father, Senator David Omueya Dafinone, made a trail which I am now following, not just Okpe, but Urhobo, Delta State and the whole of Nigeria.

“As I take up this assignment, I take all the responsibility that goes with it; to deliver the dividends of democracy to the great people of Delta Central. I have the objective to touch lives, to change as many lives as possible in Delta Central.”

Dafinone also acknowledged and lauded his immediate predecessor, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege for his outstanding performance.

“Because of what he did all over Delta Central and beyond, my campaign was much easier. We could point at a meaningful project in every ward we visited.

“The number of senators that could achieve that in the past 24 years won’t be more than five,” he stated.

He dedicated his victory at the poll to God, hardworking members of his campaign team led by the Director General, Chief Adelabu Bodjor, and leaders APC for their tireless efforts.

“They were resolute, undeterred by challenges,” he declared.

Earlier, Rev Iweh Godspower, who took his sermon from 1st Corinthians 15: 9-10, titled his message: “I am who I am by His Grace”.

He was emphatic on the need to always acknowledge the grace of God in man’s life, stressing that believers should embrace humility in one’s day-to-day affairs.

He said the conclusion of the whole is fear God. Iweh admonished Dafinone to embrace all, from all the clans of his district without discrimination.

In his instructive message, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue I, said that people expect or demand too much of their Senator.

He said Dafinone can’t meet everybody’s needs; that his resources cannot satisfy all. Therefore, expectations should moderate.

He recalled that in advanced places, communities, professionals, associations sponsor political representatives to the National Assembly.

Present at thanksgiving were other monarchs of Urhobo land: Ovie of Uvwie, Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso Abe I; Ovie of Mosogar, Sunday Odogu Okpurhe, and their counterparts from Oghara, Ughelli, Agbarha, Abraka, Ogor, among others.

After the service, reception followed at the Sapele Athletic Club grounds.

Also present were Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas of Delta South Senatorial District; Chief Ese Gam, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) President; Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Chief G. Kogoro, Chief Godfrey Dafinone, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo, Abel Idigu, retiredd Justice Obodo, among many others.

Below are more images from the event:

Senator Ede Dafinone (middle) his wife Enyamba (left) and Senator Joel Thomas

Chief Godfrey Dafinone (left) Chief Paulinus Akpeki (right) APC leader, and others in church.

The Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, HRM Felix Mujakperuo, Orhue I.

The celebrant (middle).