Everton to part ways with Iwobi for suitable fee

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Everton are ready to sell Nigerian midfielder, Alex Iwobi if they get the right offer for his signature this summer.

The skilled midfielder was on the verge of agreeing a new deal with the English side, last season but talks were put on hold as the Toffees battled to remain in the top-flight.

Iwobi has one year remaining on his contract, Everton are ready to offload the Nigerian international if they get a lucrative offer, according to Football Insider.

27-year old, Iwobi was superb last season, scoring twice and bagging seven assists in 38 league games. He was also voted Everton’s best player of the season by his teammates.

Iwobi joined Everton from his boyhood club, Arsenal in 2019. After initial doubts about his potential, he discovered his best form under former manager, Frank Lampard and continued the stellar form under new manager, Sean Dyche.