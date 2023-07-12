Environmental Nuisance: FCTA arrests 4 cows, 7 beggars

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Four cows which had the misfortune of straying into the ever-busy Umar Musa Yar’Adua expressway leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja were on Wednesday arrested by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA on City Sanitation.

The officials had resumed enforcement against unapproved motor parks, herding of cows in restricted areas and other nuisances in the territory.

Apart from the four unfortunate cows, seven beggars were also arrested on the airport road while 16 vehicles were impounded at the front of the Federal Secretariat, Eagle Square, Appeal Court junction and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

The team, also cleared illegal food vendors and hawkers around the MTN office, off Aguiyi Ironsi Street in Maitama, said to be a notorious hideout for criminals.

Speaking on the operation, Secretary Command and Control Centre in the FCT Administration, Peter Olumuji said the administration was keen on rendering the city clean and safe for the residents.

He noted that the operation was the continuation of enforcing sanity across the city by combined officials of Abuja Environmental Protection Board, Social Development Secretariat, and Directorate of Road Traffic Services DRTS with support from the various security agencies.

According to him; “The FCT Administration is poised to ensure a clean and safe city. Last week, we had an enforcement on illegal cattle grazing.

“The exercise is meant to tackle various nuisances within the territory, especially the aspect of illegal motor parks. Most of these taxis can be used for criminal purposes.

“We are also clearing and arresting beggars across the territory as part of measures to maintain sanity.

“The enforcement on open grazing shows that the FCT Administration still has zero tolerance for herding cattle in unauthorized places. Today, we have arrested about four cows. We also arrested somebody that has been impersonating as a security operative before members of the public, but today luck ran out on him. The police will handle it and he will be prosecuted accordingly”