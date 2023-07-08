England beat Spain to win Under-21 Euro

England’s players celebrate winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final football match between England vs Spain at Batumi Arena in Batumi on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Vano SHLAMOV / AFP)

England won the under-21 European Championship for the first time since 1984 as Curtis Jones’ goal beat Spain 1-0 in Saturday’s final.

In a dramatic finale, Spain captain Abel Ruiz had a 99th-minute penalty saved by Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford to preserve England’s record of not conceding a goal all tournament.

Lee Carlsley’s men won all six games in Georgia and Romania to continue a golden age for England’s youth sides.

The Three Lions are also reigning European champions at under-19 level and won the under-17 and under-20 World Cups back in 2017.