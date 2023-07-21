Election tribunal: Kano Gov Yusuf’s opening defence stalled over absence of witnesses

Kano State Governor, Prof Abdullahi Ganduje of the APC and Alhaji Abba Yusuf his main challenger of the NNPP

The absence of three witnesses has stalled the opening defence of the governor of Kano state and candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Abba Yusuf at the State Election Petition Tribunal.

The APC is challenging INEC for declaring the NNPP candidate winner of the election that was conducted on March 18.

Respondents in the matter before the tribunal include INEC, Yusuf and the NNPP.

When the petition was called, Counsel to Yusuf, Mr Eyitayo Fatigun SAN, told the court that the three witnesses they had invited were absent.

Fatigue said, “We apologise because the three witnesses had flight issues getting to Kano from Abuja. My Lord, we seek an adjournment.”

Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not oppose the prayer.

Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, also did not oppose the request for an adjournment by the second respondent.

Recall that the APC on July 15, closed its case after calling 32 witnesses, while INEC closed its case on July 21.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until Saturday for the NNPP to open its case.