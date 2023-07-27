Dog kills man, 30, in Ilorin

Web Image of a Malinois Dog

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin.

The entire family of Engr Mohammed Faworaja in his 30s has been left devastated, following the tragic death of their breadwinner by a killer “German Dog” in Ilorin.

The young Engineer was said to have taken over the running of the family business from his father who recently retired and handed it over to him.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Engr Faworaja who was on an errand last weekend around the Asa Dam Warah/Osin area of Kwara State capital was ferociously chased by the Dog.

While earnestly running to escape from the Dog he was said to have heavily hit his chest on an electric pole and violently fell, while the food items he went to procure from the Supermarket scattered on the ground.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the good Samaritans who witnessed the tragic incident immediately chased the attacking Dog away and rushed him to the nearby private hospital.

No sooner was he taken to the hospital that he was confirmed dead of internal bleeding said a reliable source in the area.

A blogger, Hashim Ibrahim Bolaji had initially tweeted about the incident with the handle @donimama4all weekend but later deleted it in minutes.

Another source who craved anonymity said “The dog, a German shepherd, got loose, chased the deceased who hit his chest on an electric pole. He died of internal bleeding and the sardine he went to buy Was seen beside the pole.

“He’s a very friendly man and cannot be more than 33 years of age and was the breadwinner of the family. But the police have been involved in the matter.

“You need to hear the dad speak during one of the prayers organised for him, having retired and handling everything to him. The family is really devastated”, the source added.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP) confirmed the incident.

“The owner of the dog has been arrested and the matter is being investigated”, the police spokesman added.