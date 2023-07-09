Djokovic halted by Wimbledon curfew

Novak Djokovic took a two sets lead over Hubert Hurkacz in their Wimbledon last 16 clash on Sunday when play was halted ahead of a locally agreed night-time curfew.

Djokovic, playing his 100th match at the tournament, was 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6) ahead against the Pole when the match was suspended in time for the 11pm time limit.

The pair will resume on Monday with the winner to face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

Defending champion Djokovic is chasing a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career Grand Slam crown.