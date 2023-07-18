Despite govt’s assurance, Enugu, Imo residents observe IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order

Residents of Enugu metropolis and its environs yesterday complied with IPOB’s Monday sit-at-home despite assurances from security agents and the state government.

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, had told the residents that there is no such thing as a sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day; hence they should defy the order.

Mbah also lamented that N10 billion is lost every Monday due to the sit-at-home order enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra in the South-East.

In a recent development, it was observed yesterday that banks, filling stations, schools, shops, and major commercial transport companies were all shut.

A resident who preferred anonymity stated, “Ordering workers to work on Mondays is not the problem, but the means of coming is difficult. Commercial drivers don’t work today because of lack of passengers.”

Greg Ezike, a retired civil servant, said, “The only way to end this is the unification of South-East governors to negotiate Kanu’s release. If the Appeal Court has acquitted and released him, why are they still keeping him there? That is why people are angry. Our governors are not committed to his release.”

For Uche Okafor, a trader,” Gov Peter Mbah has done well, but the spirit of the residents is low.

“Using force on the people to work and do business on Mondays will likely not succeed. Difficulties in the land are also contributing to the inactivity of the people,” he said.

Imo shut down

In Imo State, economic activities yesterday were shut down by the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

It was gathered within and outside the Owerri metropolis that a good number of the residents stayed at home.

The reason was because of the reports of killings, burning of vehicles, houses, and threats. Banks, shops and other businesses were shut. The movement of motorists was limited and the roads were scanty.

At the time of filing this report, the affected areas were Owerri-Aba Road, Owerri-Port Harcourt, and Owerri-Onitsha Road among others. The Mbari, Wethedral, Egbu, and densely populated Orji roads experienced little or no activities.