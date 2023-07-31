Delta Court Reaffirms Okobaro of Ughievwen As The Sole Traditional Ruler of Jeremi

A Delta State High Court, sitting at Orerokpe, has reaffirmed that HRM Dr. Matthew Ediri Egbi Owahwa II, The Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, as the only Traditional Ruler in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The Court, in the judgment specifically, perpetually restrained Mr. David Okome, Mr. Thompson Apah and Mr. Dafe Obukoeroro Kogbodi from parading themselves as traditional rulers.

The presiding Judge of the court, Justice Joe Egwu, in his ruling in

the Suit No: HOR/42/2018 between HRM M.E. Egbi JP and Mr. David Okome & Ors granted the reliefs by the traditional ruler.

He awarded the sum of N10 million against each of the three Defendants in favour of the Claimant.

The Okobaro of Ughievwen had filed the suit against those that had allegedly split the Ughievwen Kingdom into Orhowhe, Owawha, Ukpedi and Uhurie Kingdoms respectively and thereby parading themselves as traditional rulers of the alleged Kingdoms.

It would be recalled that a High Court sitting at Otu-Jeremi had earlier in a judgment in suit No: HCG/5/2012, as presided by Jon Justice T. O Uloho (Mrs) between Mr. Matthew Ofioguma & 2 Ors and HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi JP (Okobaro of Jeremi) in a claim by seeking a declaration that Uhurie Ruling Kindred/sub-clan of Ughievwen Kingdom is autonomous and entitled to install their own King, dismissed the counterclaim.

The court held that Uhurie Ruling Kindred/Sub-Clan constitute part of Ughievwen Kingdom and it is under the traditional headship of HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi J.P the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom.

The sum of N250,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) was awarded in favour of the monarch.

Reacting to the court judgement the Okobaro of Ughievwen who expressed gratitude to God Almighty for the victory, commended the judge for upholding the truth, saying “The judiciary is truly the hope of the common man.”

“I want to on all the Ughievwen descendants at home and in diaspora to join hands together to work for the development and progress of Ughievwen kingdom

“We all won both cases together irrespective of defendants or plaintiffs including our forebears)and we congratulate ourselves.”