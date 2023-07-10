Dearth of tech talents: YNV Tech closes gap with expansion of services

By Juliet Umeh, edited by Prince Osuagwu

Following the shortage the technology talent faced by many organisations in Nigeria, a leading provider of technology, cybersecurity, and digital skilling solutions, YNV Tech Talent, has expanded their service to provide a more comprehensive package.

YNV, a multinational company comprising of Tek Experts, elev8, and Cytek, said it aims to revolutionize and impact the Nigerian information technology, IT market by bridging the tech talent and digital skill gaps whilst creating more comprehensive end-to-end IT talent solutions to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

The Country Manager of Tek Experts Nigeria, Mr Olugbolahan Olusanya, while announcing the expansion, said with an existing footprint in Nigeria, Tek Experts’ global expertise in IT talent sourcing and managed services, combined with elev8’s deep understanding of the local Nigerian market to empower workforces with innovative live and virtual instructor-led will further drive digital transformation in Nigeria.

He noted that the recently launched Cytek provides the most comprehensive suite of cybersecurity services, including cost-effective third-party advisory, implementation, and managed security services.

Olusanya said: “With a more robust range of solutions, YNV Tech Talent helps organisations in Nigeria to fill their tech talent gaps, deliver the exceptional experiences customers deserve, and achieve the outcomes the business needs. “It further positions the group to meet the demands of larger enterprises and government institutions through skills mapping and role-based training, cutting-edge technologies, digital transformation training, and innovative technology education.

“The tech talent gap is a major challenge facing organisations in Nigeria. According to SAP research, 80 percent of Nigerian companies expect to experience a skills gap in the next year. This challenge is a major blocker for businesses to be able to grow.

“We are committed to helping Nigerians develop the skills they need to succeed in the global workforce. Elev8 partners with the government, enterprises, and universities to provide unique opportunities for Nigerians to gain the skills and experience they need to begin and grow their career in the tech industry.

“By having Tek Experts, elev8, and Cytek under the YNV Tech Talent brand we can seamlessly help businesses bridge the gap between talent and opportunity, skill the current workforce and provide solutions to protect from cyberattacks,” he added.

The company said it has continued to expand its locations and solutions and aims to provide a more positive impact in the communities in which it operates. The company does this through partnerships that skill, reskill, and upskill talent whilst retaining such talent in the country by creating opportunities for around the globe, hence promoting the value of Nigerian talent globally.