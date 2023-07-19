Dear Bunmi, what does it take to be a good husband?

I have a strange problem. In fact, it isn’t really a problem yet. I’m getting married in the New Year.

It is the first marriage for both of us though we’re in our 30s. The reason why I’m apprehensive is that a lot of our friends, who got married have already split up.

And I’m scared stiff I’m going to let my future wife down by not making her happy.

How can I ensure this doesn’t end in divorce?

Bodun, by e-mail.

Dear Bodun,

Well done for thinking ahead! Almost every couple hits difficulties – and if you’re prepared for that, you’ll have a better chance of a happily married life.

You do have every opportunity for success, because you’re in your 30s – very young couples have higher rates of divorce.

You can also discuss your expectations from marriage in advance and make sure they fit.

Talk together whenever you hit a problem – learn to manage your differences whenever they arise, and be ready to go for counselling if you hit real problem.

Above all, never be afraid of showing your feelings and telling her you love her.

Encourage her to do the same – prayers also help a lot.

