Dear Bunmi, he talks dirty on phone

My boyfriend of six months was recently transferred to relieve one of the staff in the branch office of the company he works for.

As a result, we see each other only at weekends, which isn’t so bad, since we could chat on phone whenever we feel like.

Lately, however, he’s resorted to calling me every night and has started talking dirty.

I hate it – it is so embarrassing and I scarcely know how to respond.

How do I handle this?

Diana, by e-mail.

Dear Diana,

Talking dirty can be fun and a real turn-on, but if you are not on the same wavelength, it can be a total turn-off.

The key to getting it right is to find a vocabulary you’re both happy with.

So, the next time your man comes home, tell him how you feel. Then find a few sexy words you are really comfortable with.

Experiment with them in your lovemaking, so when he uses them on the phone you’ll link the words with pleasure.

After doing all this and it is still a no-no for you, it must also be a no-no for your man.

But if you take it slowly, in time you could get to enjoy the dirty talk, just as much as he does.