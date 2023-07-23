Davido, D’Banj, Destiny Etiko dazzle at D’ General Bitters’ launch

By Ayo Onikoyi

D’General Bitters, a herbal alcoholic drink has been officially unveiled in Lagos at the weekend, amidst pomp and pageantry. The event predictably got everyone talking in around the country’s social circles. This was largely due to the high assemblage of stars and A-list celebrities at the launch.

Anchored by the versatile Frank Edoho, with performances by D’Banj and others, the event which took place at Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island, Lagos saw an array of stars under one roof. The roll call includes; Asake, Seun Kuti, Flavour, Kate Henshaw, Timi Dakolo, Denrele Edun, Seyi Vibez, FunnyBone, Yaw, Peruzzi and Zubby Michael, etc. Also present were the product’s brand ambassadors, including Davido, Phyno, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Destiny Etiko, Mr Macaroni, Seun Kuti, Kcee, Sabinus, Zlatan, Asake, Brain Jotter and Nasboi.

At the pre-event press briefing, General Manager, Craft Methods Limited, Dr Ushi Emeka O. told journalists and invited guests that D’General is a fine blend of water, honey, citrus, alcohol and natural herbal extracts, crafted with precision by experts in their world class factory.

He said D’General is for people with taste and standards. He stated that D’General is an exquisite alcoholic bitter drink for discerning people who crave for a healthy lifestyle. It is made from the highest quality ingredients to ensures that each bottle delivers an unrivaled burst of flavor and taste experience.

“The citrus extracts are derived from the finest, sun-ripened fruits, capturing their essence and vibrant taste. Complementing these tangy notes are honey and carefully selected herbal extracts, which add a delightful and friendly layer of bitterness that makes it smooth and exciting to drink”, he stated.

Dr Ushi also said D’General is 100 per cent made from natural extracts, unlike other flavoured brands. He said the product was born out of consumer engagement.

Popular socialite and entrepreneur, Pascal Okechukwu, AKA Cubana Chief Priest or Celebrity Barman, as he is fondly called in some quarters, also expressed his excitement with the prospects of the new product. He said the drink is the future of bitter alcoholic beverages in Nigeria and encouraged everyone to give it a try.

“D’General is an exceptional and super cool brand. It is something I was so excited about, because I have had a feel of the drink. Aside from being the ambassador of the drink, I also sell liquor, so I know the difference between this product and others. That is why I decided to jump on it with all my whole heart”, he said.

He also stated that D’General Hernal drink should be wholly and warmly embraced not just because of a remarkable superior taste and abundant natural endowment but also the dedication to maintaining the utmost hygiene standards throughout the production process.

“D’General Bitters represents a new standard in the world of bitters. We have poured our passion for quality, natural ingredients, and precision craftsmanship into every bottle. Our aim is to elevate the drinking experience for both professionals and consumers, providing them with a product that embodies the essence of nature and healthy living.”

D’General Bitters also goes beyond straight. It is versatile and extends to cocktails and beyond, due to it’s unique flavor. It is therefore best for desserts, marinades, and sauces, allowing chefs and home cooks to explore new dimensions of taste