Davido breaks silence on pregnancy drama

…Declares: ‘Chioma still my assurance’

…His messy love story

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Davido is unarguably one of the most successful music stars in Africa, having made his marks on the world stage, releasing numerous hits and clinching several awards. But aside music, another thing that amplifies Davido’s popularity is his escapades with women.

Davido and women are inseparable. And the recent pregnancy scandal involving the DBW boss and a US-based lady, Anita Brown is a pointer to this claim.

In fact, since he began his musical career, Davido has been linked romantically to many women, some of whom later became his baby mamas. For many, Davido’s career is always spiced with stories of his many relationships with his baby mamas.

First, it started with an Ibadan-based lady, Ayo Labinjo, who accused him of abandoning her after impregnating her sometime in 2013. The lady later gave birth to a baby girl.

But like Davido’s other baby mama scandals, the story set the internet agog in 2017. Incidentally, at that time, the pop star was expecting another child from his America-based girlfriend, Mandy.

However, after all the accusations and counter-accusations from both parties and the controversy trailing the DNA test that was later carried out to determine the paternity of the baby, nothing was heard about the matter again, until few years back when controversial blogger, Kemi Olunloyo attempted to resurrect it.

While that drama was ongoing, Sophia Momodu, a cousin of ace media mogul Dele Momodu already had a child, Imade, for Davido in 2015. The Ibadan baby mama coming into the picture created more buzz on social media than ever before.

But after all said and done, Sophia disappeared from the scene, while Chioma Rowland took over her place as Davido’s fourth baby mama, with his second daughter, Amanda, being a product of his love affair with Mandy.

Before Chioma came into the picture, there was Larissa, a London-based make-up artist, who also had a son for Davido called Dawson. The pop singer for the first time in August, 2022 acknowledged the boy as his son. He was spotted stepping out in style with his second son as he attended Celebrity pastor Tobi Adegboyega’s church service and his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua’s son’s birthday party in London.

A video that went viral on the internet showed the singer carrying his fourth child as he greeted guests, and the pastor. Dawson was born in 2020, while Davido was still dating his then fiancee, Chioma.

Meanwhile, Chioma,who met Davido while they were both students at Babcock University, apparently became the pop star’s favourite among his baby mamas.

The ‘Aye’ singer weathered all the storms, while reassuring Chioma of his undying love for her. He finally cemented their relationship in marriage after the passing of their only son, Ifeanyi last year.

Little Ifeanyi was the most loved and acclaimed child of the pop singer, which he had out of wedlock with Chioma. Indeed, since the death of Ifeanyi, the couple has been getting on well, until days back when Davido started making headlines again for the wrong reason.

A US-based lady, Anita Brown has surfaced from nowhere during the week to accuse DBW boss of impregnating her and refused to take responsibility. She set the internet buzzing by sharing screenshots of his long conversations with Davido over the pregnancy. But when Davido’s fans started defending him, claiming that Anita was lying, she resurfaced hours later with receipts to prove her claims.

Anita claimed that she first met the singer in 2017 while in Dubai and that they dated on and off until the pandemic when she was in a ‘long’ relationship.

She shared a video of her going on Instagram live to show the world she was pregnant with a pregnancy test kit, saying she doesn’t need Davido’s money but the singer’s attention.

While Davido had refused to break his silence on the matter, social media users who have been following the unfolding drama, said it would be hard for the singer to wash himself off this scandal as every proof points to him.

Anita, who’s a businesswoman based in Houston, Texas, also alleged that Davido offered her money to abort the pregnancy, but she refused. In one screenshot, Davido can be seen asking Brown to keep their conversation private. “Please, don’t tell anyone about this. I’m begging you,”Davido said.

In a recent video shared to her Instagram story, Anita claimed that she did not know Davido was married when she started dating him. She also shared an old video of herself watching him perform and said that she met him in Dubai in 2017.

Anita also claims that their relationship has been on and off and she’s not interested in money or fame, she only wants Davido to take responsibility for his actions.

While the drama is still unfolding, the “Away” crooner has broken his silence through his social media handlers, who took to his Instagram page to declare that “Chioma still going to be Davido’s assurance. They love each other.” In a nutshell, the last yet to be heard as far as this matter is concerned.