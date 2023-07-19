Dad banned speaking of English at home – Singer, Naira Marley

Nigerian singer Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has opened up on why he speaks Yoruba fluently despite growing up in London, the United Kingdom.

The singer, who raps mostly in Yoruba, said his dad banned the speaking of English in their house while allowing only Yoruba.

He disclosed this in an interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos.

Naira Marley said: “What made it easy for me [to blend with Nigerian street music] is that I grew up in South-East London, Peckham to be precise. That is like small Lagos, you know what I mean?

“And all my life in England, my dad banned speaking English in the house. So, we had to speak Yoruba and all these Yoruba stuff. I still listen to Fuji. We eat African foods. Even though I’m in England, it was like I’m still in Nigeria. Yeah, it was easy for me. When I came back [to Nigeria], people didn’t really know I came from London.”

The singer said he could have been a footballer, adding that he played for Arsenal youth team while in England.