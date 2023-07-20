Current hardship, suffering of workers unacceptable — NLC

Joe Ajaero, NLC President

Seeks employers’ partnership to improve living conditions

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Three years ago, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Organised Labour under the aegis of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and its Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, signed Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to safeguard jobs among others.

The MoU signed on June 15, 2020 among others, was geared at promoting the health of Nigerians, boosting productivity, protecting jobs and preserving the means of livelihood of workers.

At NECA’s 66th Annual General Meeting, AGM, in Lagos, President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, said: “It is important to assess the outputs, outcomes and impact of that historical collaboration on Nigeria’s working class and the employers’ community, lamenting that the reality of today is that Nigerian workers are going through unbearable hardship.

The NLC President who was represented by Congress’ Senior Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, said since the MoU; has wages and conditions of work improved since the pandemic? Have social protection mechanisms been strengthened to ensure that workers and employers are insulated from the heavy burden of vicissitudes unleashed by natural and public policy disruptions? Is the workplace in our country now more productive and profitable in ways that assure not only the retention of existing jobs but also the creation of more decent jobs?

“Unfortunately, we are asking these questions at a time when inflation has assumed the status of a hydra-headed monster, no thanks to recent unfriendly policies of government especially the so-called removal of petrol subsidies. This policy has imposed very harsh living conditions on most Nigerians especially workers. Sadly, the promise of cushioning palliatives by government is being managed in a way that nibbles away the confidence of the social partners on the sincerity of government to make the heavy load of the so-called subsidy removal lighter on our people. Very worrisome is the plan to pay vulnerable families N8,000 per month to cushion the effect of the hike in the price of petrol.

“The question is: “of what help is N8,000 in an economy where workers now spend more than N8,000 in a week just to commute to and from their workplaces?” “There is no gainsaying the fact that the suffering Nigerians especially workers, are going through right now is insufferable. I am sure the fallout of this pain is already registered in our workplaces as workers are certainly being forced to make demands for increased wages.

Review of Mininum wage

On the part of the NLC, “We have emphatically told government that there must be an immediate wage review in the country including very significant adjustment to the national minimum wage. Anything less than a robust review of wages for our workers would throw many workers under the bus of the community of the working poor. That is unacceptable!

“While negotiations on palliatives to cushion the current hike in the price of petrol and other associated increase in the prices of goods and essential services are going on, we call on the NECA to work with us to ensure that we safeguard the prevailing albeit fragile industrial harmony in workplaces in our country through wage justice for Nigerian workers. Living wages for Nigerian workers especially at a time like this is a win-win formula that will go a long way to promote productivity, innovation, and commitment in the workplace.

“It is also important to use this occasion to draw the attention of NECA to the unfinished business of labour laws amendment which was never consummated as an executive bill to the National Assembly. While we call for a more determined push this time to amend our labour laws especially the obsolete and retrogressive provisions, we must commend NECA for the hands of fellowship and solidarity that was demonstrated during the last attempt to amend our labour laws.

We urge that the same commitment be deployed as we engage the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and other stakeholders for a successful amendment of our labour laws.”

NLC commended “the employers of labour and the leadership of NECA for the sacrifices and devotion to ensuring that the gates of employment and human capital development remain open in Nigeria. We believe we will continue to work with you to ensure industrial progress in Nigeria by strengthening already existing structures and preparing ourselves for what lie ahead in the future of work.”