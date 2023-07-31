CSOs protest against economic hardship in Osun

Says subsidy removal makes life difficult

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Coalition of Civil Society organisations in Osun state on Monday protested against the rising cost of living across the country.

The group lamented that the rise in the cost of living as a result of the removal of fuel subsidies has made living difficult for the masses due to the hard economic situation.

Addressing the masses at different points while moving through the town, the convener, Waheed Lawal called on the Federal Government to reverse the hike in fuel prices, saying the masses deserve decent living.

He condemned what he described as the commercialisation of education and the non-provision of palliatives to the masses amidst suffering.

“As Nigerians, God has blessed us with everything we need to live a dignified life but we have bad leaders who don’t care about us. Every human needs food, water, clothing, shelter, and sleep.

“The rising cost of living is gradually taking away our dignity; average Nigerians cannot afford to eat twice daily or fuel their vehicles again. The cost of food is high, and the cost of public education is getting higher, and job opportunity is declining everyday”, he said.

A leader of the group, Ayo Ologun, said the current economic hardship has further pushed many Nigerians to poverty, saying Nigeria is in multidimensional crisis.

His words, “The current economic hardship has pushed millions of Nigerians to poverty; the middle class has fallen; the rich are getting poor and the poor are getting poorer. Indeed, Nigeria is in a multidimensional crisis. There is no sense in any reform that strangulates the prosperity of the common people. Every reform must have a human face!

“There are millions of Nigerians without shelter. People have resulted to trekking far distance because of unaffordable transport fare; the rising inflation rate and floating of the naira has devalued whatever income one is making. The removal of fuel subsidy without a proper plan; and the failure of the Federal Government to provide palliative is a direct assault on the Nigerian people”.

The protesters, who converged at Ayetoro, moved through Igbonna, Olonkoro, Old-Garage, Oke-Fia, and Alekuwodo and terminate the procession at Olaiya under the bridge.

They also carried placards with inscriptions such as; #ThePoorAreNotBreathing, #CutTheCostOfGovernance, “We are poor, We are hungry”, “We can’t breathe! Our leaders don’t care”, etc.