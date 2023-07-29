Creative sector takes centre stage at Africa Walk

By Benjamin Njoku

The African creative industry is currently in the spotlight at the ongoing Africa Walk, a gathering of local companies, policy makers and curious foreign investors learning first-hand about the continent.

This year’s Africa Walk being hosted in Nigeria and Senegal kicked off in Dakar,from July 24 through 27, and July 28 – 31 in Lagos.

Speaking before the event, Dr Akintoye Akindele, Platform Capital’s founder highlighted the mission of Africa Walk:

According to him, the African creative industry has captured hearts and hugged headlines worldwide.

He noted that despite its glaring potential, there persists a myth that Africa’s creative landscape is an impenetrable wilderness, leaving investors hesitant to explore its vast potential.

To challenge these negative stereotypes and illuminate the way for significant and sustainable investments in Africa, investment firm Platform Capital initiated Africa Walk.

Africa Walk, according to him, is an annual event that brings together investors, companies, and key stakeholders to experience Africa firsthand.

In this year’s edition, guests are allowed to experience the creative sectors, including music, cuisine, art, fashion, and film on the continent.

“We started this to quell the negative stereotypes that make investors shy away from the opportunities and potential of the continent,” he said. The inaugural event in 2021 provided an agnostic view of the small and medium enterprise landscape in Nigeria and Kenya. In the second edition, Africa Walk journeyed investors to South Africa and Nigeria, where they delved into the booming tech ecosystem. The third edition, themed “Unleashing the Value and Potential of the African Creative Industry”, is rounding off in Lagos, on Monday, July 31, after it first held in Senegal between July 24 and 28.

“We want to show that language is not a barrier but a bridge. So the Africa Walk will start from Dakar and then end in Nigeria.”