Christians watching BBNaija, football lovers are same – Joshua Bamiloye

By Efosa Taiwo

Gospel music producer and actor, Joshua Mike-Bamiloye has categorised Christians watching BBNaija and football lovers as the same.

Bamiloye stated this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday while warning Christians against embracing activities that compete with God in their heart.

He stressed that football lovers can only criticise BBNaija viewers if they haven’t “skipped a fellowship over a hot match, or you haven’t been checking live scores during the service.”

Joshua added that Christians should encourage one another in their walk with God and in placing him as top priority.

“Before you tackle Christians watching BB, be sure you’re not a football addict. Before you tackle ladies that know everything about their favorite character, be sure you’re not the same with all the football players. Before you criticize them replacing devotion time with the show, be sure you haven’t skipped a fellowship over a hot match, Or you haven’t been checking live scores during the service.

“The fact remains that whatever competes with God in your heart is on the same boat, of course we know the show contains immoral scenes and isn’t exactly productive (life of over 80% of entertainment content today). So let’s encourage building our walk with God and placing him as top priority and it’ll reflect in how much wisdom we apply in handling these contents.”