Chika Ike spreads her tentacles

Nollywood actress Chika Ike is diversifying her investments to ensure she has enough income coming in from multiple sources.

Despite her busy schedule, the beautiful actress has chosen to invest her hard-earned money in real estate and it’s paying off.

Since setting up her FlipScript Homes, a fast-rising real estate firm, Chika has been relentless in her quest to become one of the formidable forces in the real estate business in the country.

A pointer to this claim, is her recently unveiled real estate project-The Maison, which is a tastefully developed project, consisting of duplexes, and two apartment buildings.

The unveiling of the project took place last Sunday, at The Maison in Oakland Estate, Sango tedo, Lekki, Lagos. The colourful event was graced by the big names in the real estate business as well as Nollywood actresses including Chigurl, Stephanie Bond, Peggy Leonard, Bond Smith,Medlin Boss, Mary Uranta, Tricia Esiegbe-Kerry among others.

This project is the brainchild of Chika Ike who fell in love with real estate at a young age.

According to her, “investing in real estate for me is one of the best decisions I have ever made for myself. It has afforded me the opportunity to grow steadily and consistently over the years while being able to carefully and systematically diversify my investment portfolios.”

Speaking further, Chika Ike said the firm is driven by a singular vision to provide high standard, yet affordable housing solutions with an aspiration to facilitate a smooth and seamless home ownership process, by offering flexible payment opportunities which will in turn, enhance the economic development of Lagos State.

Asked why she delved into the real estate business, the actress said; “for me, real estate is very tangible, you can see it, you can feel it, you can touch it, it is the only investment option that guarantees its investor of its appreciation value”.

The Maison, as the actress explained, is designed to meet the home ownership needs of the people. It has been carefully created to enhance your living experiences.