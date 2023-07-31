Chelsea join race for Kylian Mbappe

By Ayobami Okerinde

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he is open to another addition in the forward department, amid reports of the club’s bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 24-year-old has a year left on his current contract, and he is willing to stay at the club next season and leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.

According to reports, PSG earlier accepted €300 million from Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. However, Mbappe is not interested in moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 win against neighbors Fulham on Sunday, the Blues boss hinted about the signing of a new forward and the need to reinforce.

“Today I think we are happy with the performance and they can complement each other really well. Yes, of course, maybe we can add some different profile or different player who can help us, of course we are open.”

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly has reportedly held talks with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi over a move for Mbappe, with the Blues willing to offer players and cash for the Frenchman.