Cardi B angrily throws microphone into audience as fan tosses drink at her on stage

American rapper Cardi B furiously hurled her microphone at an audience member who tossed drink at her on stage during a performance.

The viral video started circulating on social media Saturday night as it showed the 30-year-old music star surprised when the fan in the crowd flung liquid from a cup at her while she was performing.

In retaliation, Cardi B hurled the microphone back at the person and also yelled on stage, and she posted the video of the incident on her account.

While this was not the first time Cardi B has been hit thrown objects from the crowd while performing, most have not been witnessed by her retaliating.

In most cases, she usually walked off the stage rather than throwing back the objects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, throughout the years, musicians have faced similar scenarios.

Earlier this month, Bebe Rexha was hurt after being struck by a cell phone during a concert as well as country singer Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet thrown at her by a fan.

A phone was also flung at Drake’s arm during the opening night of his ‘It’s All a Blur Tour’, and Lil Nas X had sex toys thrown at him during a headline show.

In June, Ava Max was hit in the eye by a concert attendee after they rushed onto the stage. That same month, Pink was shocked when a fan reportedly placed his mother’s ashes in front of her during one of her live shows.