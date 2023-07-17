Cabinet list: Adeleke didn’t marginalise us — Osun Muslims

By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State Muslim Community, OSMC, an umbrella body of Muslim groups in the state, yesterday, exonerated Governor Ademola Adeleke of any wrongdoing in the compilation of the list of his cabinet nominees.

Addressing newsmen as part of the one-week event to mark the 1445 Hijrah Calendar, the President of the group, Sheikh Mustapha Olayiwola, said the governor has been balanced in his appointments, so far.

His words: “The Governor had first appointed his kitchen cabinets, who are all Muslims. His Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the State Government and his spokesperson are all Muslims and powerful members of the administration.

“Besides, the appointment of commissioners is not an exclusive duty of the governor, so many factors are considered in concluding, but so far, we believe the governor has done well and has not marginalised the Muslims in the state. Many appointments would still be done and more Muslims would be appointed.

“Our advice is that more Muslims should be involved in politics rather than staying away from it under the guise that it is a dirty game.”