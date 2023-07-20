Home » Politics » Senate forced into closed-door meeting over ministerial nominees
Politics

July 20, 2023

Senate forced into closed-door meeting over ministerial nominees

Godswill Akpabio

 By Henry  Umoru, Abuja

The Senate is, at the moment, in a closed-door meeting few minutes into the commencement  of today’s  plenary, largely necessitated by the list of ministerial nominees believed to have been submitted by the Presidency.

Soon after taking petitions, which is the fifth item in the Order Paper, the President of the  Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced that the Senators should go into an executive session  after the leader, Senator Opeyemi  Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) had made the announcement. 

The Senate entered into the closed-door session  at 11.59a.m.

Vanguard gathered that the meeting may be about the ministerial nominees from President  Bola Tinubu.

A source told Vanguard  that the list is already creating problems among the Senators, which explained the need for the meeting.

Recall that there was a meeting the President of the Senate had with major stakeholders yesterday. It lasted for several hours.

The source told Vanguard that the President  of the Senate was already in possession of the list, which may be read after the closed-door meeting, or next week since there will be no plenary  tomorrow.

Details  later.

