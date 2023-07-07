Breaking: Police kill four gunmen attempting to enforce sit-at-home in Enugu

*Recover arms, ammunitions

The Enugu State Police Command has crushed a gang of gunmen, who attempted to enforce an illegal sit-at-home in Enugu in the early hours of Friday.

This was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement he issued in Enugu Friday evening.

The Police had earlier on Friday reported that operatives of the command intercepted the criminals at One-Day, Awkunanaw, Enugu, as they tried to snatch an Enugu State Transport Company, ENTRACO-branded Sharon mini van from its driver at gunpoint for their operation.

They however engaged the operatives in a gun duel, but escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the Operatives, leaving behind one AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with 19 live ammunition of 7.62 calibres, two bottles of petrol bomb and other incriminating exhibits.

However, in an updated statement this evening, DSP Ndukwe disclosed that a further manhunt by a combined team of tactical Police Operatives of the Command led to the recovery of the lifeless bodies of four of the male hoodlums in a forest at Awkunanaw, Enugu, where they escaped into.

Meanwhile, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmed Ammani, has, once again, reassured that the Police and other Security Forces in the State shall not relent in their efforts to maintain maximum security and safety of the law-abiding citizens.

The Police Commissioner urged citizens and residents of Enugu to go about their lawful businesses.

He, however, solicited the continued support of the people.