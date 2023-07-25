Video: DSS rearrests Emefiele after arraignment, bail

By Innocent Anaba

The suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been re-arrested by the Department of State Service DSS at the premises of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

Recall that DSS earlier in the day, arraigned Emefiele on a two-count charge of illegal possession of firearms.

Trial judge, Justice Nicolas Oweibo, had granted Emefiele bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety in like sum.

The judge had also signed a warrant for his remand at Ikoyi prison, Lagos, pending when he perfects his bail.

But an earlier attempt by prison officials to take Emefiele into custody as ordered by the court led to the leader of the prison officials being manhandled by DSS operatives.

Moments later, the prison officials left the court, following the intervention of perhaps an order from above.

As the prison vehicles drove off, DSS operatives positioned their two Hilux pick-up vans well, while its operatives massed outside the courtroom.

