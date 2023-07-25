Drama as DSS, Prisons Services scuffle over Emefiele’s custody

By Henry Ojelu

A mild drama is playing out at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos between operatives of Department of State Services, DSS, and official of Nigeria Correctional Service, NCS, over custody of the suspended Central Bank Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele was arraigned today by the DSS for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition but was granted bail in the sum of N20million with one surety.

While Emefiele’s lawyers are still in court trying to perfect his bail conditions, a mild drama is playing out within the court premises between DSS and NCS over who will take custody of the defendant.

Two Hilux vehicles belonging to the two government agencies are currently positioned near the entrance of the court.

Sources told Vanguard that there are moves by the DSS to rearrest Emefiele despite the bail granted to him by the court.

Vanguard News