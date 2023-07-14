Air Force aircraft crashes in Makurdi 

A Nigerian Air Force plane – FT-7NI trainer aircraft – has crashed in Makurdi, the capital of Benue state.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday evening, while on a routine training exercise.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, has confirmed the incident.

Gabkwet said two pilots onboard the aircraft survived, adding that they were being attended to in a military facility.

He said, “Luckily, the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi. Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has constituted a Board of Inquiry to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash,” he added.

