Bisi Onasanya’s generous gesture

By Juliet Ebirim

Former Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank, Dr Bisi Onasanya, has donated a block of classrooms and library to llara Model Primary School, Ilara, Epe, Lagos State.

The six blocks of classrooms, with a fully well-equipped library, were donated by the real estate mogul in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Lagos, Bowen College and Bank of Industry.

It was commissioned by His Royal Highness, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara-Epe Kingdom last week.

Onasanya’s gesture in supporting the underprivileged and contributing in bridging the infrastructural deficit in Nigeria’s education sector, was born out of an ugly incident he had as a child.

When he was six years old, the head teacher slapped his mother while she tried to ensure that he got a space in class on his first day in school, as it was very rowdy.

While growing up and reflecting on the bitter experience, Onasanya, who is the chairman and founder of The Address Homes, made up his mind to ensure that many parents and children have easy access to education, in order not to undergo the same ordeal.