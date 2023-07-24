BII makes first investment in development impact bonds

By Nkiruka Nnorom

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has announced a $10 million commitment to the SDG Outcomes Fund as an anchor investor alongside the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Both DFIs will support the first fund dedicated to development impact bonds in lower and middle-income countries globally, including Africa and South Asia.

Set up as a partnership with UBS Optimus Foundation as lead investor and Bridges Outcomes Partnerships, a specialist not-for-profit entity, as fund manager, the Fund uses an innovative blended finance structure to invest in impact bonds and similar outcomes-based contracts that support the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

It targets essential healthcare, education, employment, child protection and environmental outcomes aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

As a leading impact investor, this marks BII’s first investment in development impact bonds. The fund will target some of the most challenging sectors and vulnerable communities as well as advance financing tools that help accelerate the progress of key development challenges facing the continent.

SDG Outcomes has made initial investments in West Africa, providing upfront capital to initiate and deliver education and environmental services. The fund aims to invest more widely across Africa and South Asia.

In Sierra Leone, the programme would support the local government to improve numeracy and literacy outcomes for 195 primary schools in Port Loko, Western Urban, Kambia, Bombali, Koinadugu, Tonkolili and Kono. The programme is working with over 42,000 children, while also helping to develop the schools through teacher training and curriculum improvement.