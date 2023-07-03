Bichi Durbar Festival thrills foreign envoys with cultural display

By Adesina Wahab

Foreign envoys from Germany, Nambia and business communities from China, Korea among others were treated to Nigerian cultural display by the people of Bichi Emirate in Kano State during the Bichi Emirate Durbar Festival.

Among the dignitaries were the German Ambassador to Nigeria, Annett Gunther, the Namibian High Commissioner to Nigeria; Humphrey Geiseb as well as business communities from China, Korea and tourists.

Also in attendance were the Emir of Bichi, HRH Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, and the Chief Executive Officer of 9 Mobile, Jurgen Peschel.

The event was organised by the Nigerian Global Dimension, NGD, in partnership with Bichi Emirate.

The event which was held at the Lebanon Kano Club and offered a rich tapestry of Kano architecture, decors, food, music and traditional dance and movement.

Patrons were transported on an amazing musical journey by Nigerian star, Morell, along with cultural performances by Lilo entertainment with goroso and fada dancers. Other special guests included Enioluwa, mega social media influencer and guest performance by Namenj.

As part of the festivities, the special guests were treated to a special dinner with the Emir of Bichi at his Palace.

The Emir highlighted the significant role of the Emirate in the cultural and religious life of the local community and emphasized the importance of building bridges of friendship and cooperation between the Emirate and the rest of the world.

In her speech, Ms. Elizabeth Agboola, Chief Executive Officer of NGD, expressed delight at the success of the programme and the platform it had created for future collaboration in culture, trade, tourism and business development.

Ms. Agboola noted that NGD would continue to expand the horizons in cultural and tourism development, as it strives to ensure that Nigeria’s tremendous cultural legacy can be celebrated in a sustainable manner, with the wider international community.

“This is also part of NGD’s ongoing engagement with the diplomatic community in Nigeria and elsewhere to coordinate the participation of leading Embassies and High Commissions including Germany, Argentina and Namibia. This is the first time that the Heads of Mission from the respective Embassies and some of their staff are experiencing aspects of Nigerian cultural life, on such a scale, outside of Abuja,” she noted.

The annual Durbar Festival is by far the centerpiece of the cultural activities that are held each year during Eid el Kabir, across most of Northern Nigeria.

The durbar affords a spectacular display of colours and showmanship as thousands of horses and their riders show off their skills in a glittering parade before local monarchs and other dignitaries.

Importantly, the Durbar also provides an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to see the Emirs and other traditional rulers taking part in the equestrian and other activities over the period.