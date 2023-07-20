Benue govt procures 100 trucks of fertilizers for distribution to farmers

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue state government has procured 100 trucks of fertilizers to be distributed to farmers in the year’s farming season.

Governor Hyacinth Alia who made this know in Makurdi while flagging off the 2023 fertilizers sales and distribution in the state warned that he would not tolerate “the diversion of government subsidised fertilizers by anyone, irrespective of his or her position in government.

He said the distribution of the fertilizers would help cushion the effects of the harsh economic challenges being experienced by the people.

The governor who described Benue state as “one of the richest states in the country in terms of fertile land for agriculture,” urged Benue farmers to take advantage of the provision of fertilizers which was being sold at a subsided rate of N12,500 per bag to boost food production in the state.

He also promised to provide improved agricultural inputs and machineries as well as an enabling environment for farmers in the state to enhance their productivity.

He said “government has purchased 100 trucks of fertilizer for the state. I urged farmers to exercise patience, going forward, farming seasons will be flagged off in April of every year.”

Earlier in his speech, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr. Nats Adzuu, commended the governor for his efforts at ensuring that subsided fertilizer was made available to Benue farmers.

Mr. Adzuu assured the governor of the ministry’s commitment to food security and fair distribution of the input across the state.

Also, the chairman, Taskforce Committee on Governor Alia’s 100 days in office, Dr. Moses Tule, disclosed that the governor had allocated one truck of fertiliser each to all the political parties in the state.

He said campaigns were over as such everyone deserved to enjoy the dividends of democracy, irrespective of their political leaning.

He explained that the fertilisers would be sold at the Ministry of Agriculture and at all the Agric Departments across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Governor had purchased 50 bags of the fertiliser to be distributed at the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, office in Makurdi to the most vulnerable farmers in the state.